After Pakistan, Now Bangladesh Enters Into BJP-Congress Political War in MP
Ahead of Congress president Rahul Gandhi's visit on Monday, MP Congress Committee president Kamal Nath took to Twitter to hit out at the condition of roads in the state with a picture and some lyrical lines.
The original picture tweeted in 2016 by Rifat Alam, a Bangladeshi user, who criticized the Bangladeshi government for the poor condition of roads
Ahead of Congress president Rahul Gandhi's visit on Monday, Nath took to Twitter for lambasting the condition of roads in Madhya Pradesh with a picture and some lyrical lines.
The picture apparently showed a man folding upper layer of a road made up of tar while some bemused kids watched on. Alleging high corruption in chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's rule, Nath joked that the roads here are better than that of Washington DC.
मामा जी के राज में भ्रष्टाचारी रास्तों की लगी है झड़ी,— Office Of Kamal Nath (@OfficeOfKNath) October 15, 2018
और वाॅशिंगटन से अच्छी मख़मली सड़क कर लो घड़ी।
भजपा के सामने भ्रष्टाचार के सारे रिकॉर्ड लजाते हैं ,
मामाजी जाते जाते तथाकथित विकास को घड़ीकर साथ लिए जाते हैं ।
बढ़िया है।#वक़्त_है_बदलाव_का pic.twitter.com/Qojc3igCyQ
No sooner did the tweet go viral, Bharatiya Janata Party spokespersons turned offensive against the veteran Congress leader saying the 'imported leaders of Congress were importing pictures from Bangladesh'.
Indeed. We did a reverse image search and found out its origin.
Below is the original post tweeted in 2016 by Rifat Alam, a Bangladeshi user, who criticized the Bangladeshi government for the poor condition of roads:
আহ! দেশটা সত্যিই সিঙ্গাপুর হয়ে গেলো!— #FreeKhaledaZia (@RifatAlam007) June 24, 2016
পৃথিবীর সর্বপ্রথম ভাঁজ করা রাস্তা.....#Gay_Bangla#Gay_Bal#corruption pic.twitter.com/iUiXZuatw7
“Our Congress friends are matchless. Earlier Digvijay ji had brought Pakistani bridge to Bhopal and now Kamal Nath ji has brought Bangladesh road into the city,” Chouhan retaliated in a tweet.
हमारे कांग्रेसी मित्रों का क्या कहना!— ShivrajSingh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) October 15, 2018
पहलें दिग्विजय जी पाकिस्तान के पुल को भोपाल ले आए, और अब कमलनाथ जी बांग्लादेश की सड़क को मध्यप्रदेश ले आए। https://t.co/8GKuRmUfE1
Earlier in June this year, Congress general secretary Digvijay Singh had mistakenly posted an old picture of Pakistan metro rail cracked pillar, claiming it to be part of Subhash Nagar Railway over bridge in Bhopal. He later apologised for the goof-up after being pointed out by a fact-finding website.
Since 2003, roads have always remained a pivotal poll issue in Madhya Pradesh ever since BJP-led by Uma Bharti stormed to power on issues including 'Bijli', 'Sadak' and 'Pani', ending Digvijay Singh's ten-year stint in power.
The Congress, meanwhile, has turned on the offensive against Shivraj government since August this year after the Chief Minister had termed the state roads better than those in Washington DC.
Meanwhile, unfazed by the BJP retaliation, Nath shot a second tweet on Monday. This time, however, he shared the video of a state minister’s SUV stuck in the middle of a crumbling road.
@ChouhanShivraj जी— Office Of Kamal Nath (@OfficeOfKNath) October 15, 2018
अपनी अकर्मण्यता पर पर्दा डालने से बाज़ आइये ,
अपनी नाकामियों को यूँ न छुपाइये,
भ्रष्टाचार की भेंट चढ़ चुकीं मप्र की सड़कों की कहानियाँ
अपने मंत्रियों की परेशानियों से जान जाइये । pic.twitter.com/n0d2QnfZf4
