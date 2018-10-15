After Pakistan, Now Bangladesh Enters Into BJP-Congress Political War in MP

'Bad roads' make for a great political campaign issue in India. But Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee president Kamal Nath messed up big time after the picture he shared on Twitter turned out be a fake.Ahead of Congress president Rahul Gandhi's visit on Monday, Nath took to Twitter for lambasting the condition of roads in Madhya Pradesh with a picture and some lyrical lines.The picture apparently showed a man folding upper layer of a road made up of tar while some bemused kids watched on. Alleging high corruption in chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's rule, Nath joked that the roads here are better than that of Washington DC.No sooner did the tweet go viral, Bharatiya Janata Party spokespersons turned offensive against the veteran Congress leader saying the 'imported leaders of Congress were importing pictures from Bangladesh'.Indeed. We did a reverse image search and found out its origin.Below is the original post tweeted in 2016 by Rifat Alam, a Bangladeshi user, who criticized the Bangladeshi government for the poor condition of roads:“Our Congress friends are matchless. Earlier Digvijay ji had brought Pakistani bridge to Bhopal and now Kamal Nath ji has brought Bangladesh road into the city,” Chouhan retaliated in a tweet.Earlier in June this year, Congress general secretary Digvijay Singh had mistakenly posted an old picture of Pakistan metro rail cracked pillar, claiming it to be part of Subhash Nagar Railway over bridge in Bhopal. He later apologised for the goof-up after being pointed out by a fact-finding website.Since 2003, roads have always remained a pivotal poll issue in Madhya Pradesh ever since BJP-led by Uma Bharti stormed to power on issues including 'Bijli', 'Sadak' and 'Pani', ending Digvijay Singh's ten-year stint in power.The Congress, meanwhile, has turned on the offensive against Shivraj government since August this year after the Chief Minister had termed the state roads better than those in Washington DC.Meanwhile, unfazed by the BJP retaliation, Nath shot a second tweet on Monday. This time, however, he shared the video of a state minister’s SUV stuck in the middle of a crumbling road.