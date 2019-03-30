English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
After Pakistan's F16 'Misadventure', Jaish Terrorists in Kashmir Found With US-made Rifle
US made rifles have been seized twice in Kashmir Valley following security crackdowns involving Talha Rashid and Usman Haider - two nephews of JeM chief Masood Azhar.
File photo of a US-made M4 carbine rifle, recovered from militants (PTI)
New Delhi: Indian security forces on Friday seized a US-made M4 rifle - used by the Pakistani army - after the encounter with two top Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam district.
Suspected to be Pakistani nationals, the Jaish operatives were killed during a search operation by security forces, the Hindustan Times reported.
The operation was part of the crackdown by the security forces in the aftermath of the February 14 Pulwama bombing that killed 40 CRPF soldiers.
The seizure of the American rifle, the senior official cited above said, again establishes a link between the terror group and the Pakistan Army and its Special Forces.
In the last six months, the Friday encounter is the second case when an M4 carbine was seized in the Kashmir valley, the Hindustan Times reported.
The first occasion when security forces found an M4 carbine from a terrorist in Kashmir was in September 2017 when security forces found the US-made firearm after the encounter involving the nephew of JeM chief Masood Azhar, Talha Rashid.
Last year, another nephew of Azhar, Usman Haider, who was among the three terrorists killed in the 31 October 2017 gunfight, was found carrying a similar American rifle.
The Hindustan Times has reported that 6 top terrorists have been killed and a seventh, arrested in Jammu and Kashmir over the last 24 hours.
