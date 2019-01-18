English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
After Parents, 18-yr-old Boy Dies in West Delhi Stabbing Filmed by Neighbours
Around 200 people, including the relatives of the victims who had arrived from Uttar Pradesh, gathered in the locality seeking justice for the victims. They chanted slogans demanding that the accused be hanged to death.
Image for representation only.
New Delhi: An 18-year-old man, who was stabbed multiple times by his neighbour in west Delhi's Khyala, succumbed to injures Friday, two days after he and his parents were attacked by their neighbour, police said.
Akash succumbed to injuries at 3.50 am at DDU Hospital, they added. Akash and his parents -- Sunita and Veeru -- were attacked by their neighbour Mohammad Azad on Wednesday following an argument over a petty issue.
While Sunita succumbed to injuries on Wednesday, her husband died a day later. They were stabbed even as onlookers filmed the incident on their mobile phones but did not intervene. The accused was arrested on Thursday.
Around 200 people, including the relatives of the victims who had arrived from Uttar Pradesh, gathered in the locality seeking justice for the victims. They began their protest in the afternoon and stayed put till evening.
The protesters chanted slogans demanding that the accused be hanged to death.
They were also demanding that the Azad's house be given to the victim family, police said.
The district police is in the process of writing to Delhi State Legal Services Authority seeking compensation for the victim's family, Monika Bhardwaj, Deputy Commissioner of Police (west), said.
The incident took place in front of Veeru's elder daughter Khusbhu, 20, and her younger sister, police said.
The victims belonged to Hathras in Western Uttar Pradesh and were living in a rented accommodation at DDA Colony in Khyala C-block for the last two years.
Veeru had four children. Akash and Veeru used to work in a factory, while Sunita was a housewife.
Their eldest daughter Khusbhu is married in Agra, while her younger siblings -- Aman, 14, and Khushi, eight, have been left orphaned.
The sisters said locals did not come to the aid of the victims when they were being attacked fearing for their own safety.
