After Parts of Delhi, Internet Services Suspended in 3 Districts of Haryana for 24 Hours

Authorities have suspended internet services in three districts of Haryana -- Sonipat, Jhajjar and Palwal -- for 24 hours till 5 pm on January 27 in the aftermath of violence at the farmers' rally in Delhi on Tuesday.

As the farmers’ tractor parade turned violent with a clash breaking out between police personnel and protesters in the national capital, the Ministry of Home Affairs earlier issued an order for temporary suspension of internet services in parts of the National Capital Region.

The government order sent to telecom service providers directed temporary suspension of internet services in areas of Singhu, Ghazipur, Tikri, Mukarba Chowk and Nangloi and their adjoining areas in the NCT of Delhi from 12.00 hours to 23.59 hours on the Republic Day, according to the Department of Telecom.

The clash broke out after protesting farmers reached ITO and tried to push towards Lutyen's Delhi, following which the force resorted to lathicharge and used tear gas shells against them.

Later, the protesting farmers had entered the Red Fort and hoisted flags from some domes of the iconic monument.