After Plans for 'Love Jihad' Law, MP Decides to Set Up 'Cow Cabinet'; Panel's First Meeting on November 22

The Madhya Pradesh government has decided to set up a 'cabinet' for the protection of cows. The first meeting of the unique panel will be held on November 22 in Agar Malwa. The announcement comes a day after the state shared its plans to formulate a law to deter 'love jihad'.

Elaborating on the 'cow cabinet', chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, "It has been decided to set up a 'cabinet' for the protection and promotion of cattle in the state. Animal Husbandry, Forest, Panchayat and Rural Development, Revenue, Home and Farmers Welfare Department will be included in the panel. The first meeting will be held on November 22 at 12 noon on Gopashtami at Gau Sanctuary, Agar Malwa."

The MP government, however, is yet to come up with more details of powers and responsibilities of the cow cabinet.

Cattle conservation had remained a pivotal concern during the assembly polls and then the bypolls with the Congress party making conscious efforts to rob BJP of this issue. Soon after coming to power, Kamal Nath government had increased the daily allowance for upkeep of cows and also had announced construction of 1,000 modern cowsheds in the state.

Madhya Pradesh has the first cow sanctuary of the country at Agar Malwa. Established in year 2017, the Kamdhenu Gau Abhyaran, the facility could house up to 6,000 cows in full capacity. However, over the years, the sanctuary in Agar Malwa and other places are battling dearth of resources for proper upkeep of the cows.