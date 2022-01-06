After PM Modi’s Security Lapse in Punjab, BJP Leaders to Conduct Puja, Take Out Candle March

A day after security lapses during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Punjab visit on Wednesday, BJP leaders will be conducting pujas, including ‘Mahamrityunjay Paath’ at temples across the country seeking long life and health for him.

Bharatiya Janata Youth Morcha will also be holding a candle march in every district at 6 pm today.

“There are around 950 districts and we will also be going to march at Congress headquarters to paint them black,” said a senior party functionary.

While BJP Delhi in charge and vice-president Baijayant Jay Panda will be present at Jhandewalan temple, national general secretary Arun Singh will be at Preet Vihar’s Durga temple. Dushyant Gautam, national general secretary and Punjab in charge, will pray at Connaught Place’s Hanuman Mandir.

The leaders will thank the deities for ensuring safe return of the PM from Punjab after the party maintains that it was a foiled attempt to harm him.

Along with this, Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan too will offer prayers at a temple in the state. Also, ‘Mahamrityunjay Jaap’ will be done at both ‘Jyotirlingaa’ in the state.

Meanwhile, top leaders of the party took to social media to thank the Lord for protecting the PM.

Health minister Mansukh Mandaviya tweeted Mrityunjay verse -ॐ त्र्यम्बकं यजामहे सुगन्धिं पुष्टिवर्धनम् |उर्वारुकमिव बन्धनान्मृत्योर्मुक्षीय माऽमृतात् with hastag Long live PM Modi.

Civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia too tweeted today for PM’s safety with hashtag #ModiJiJiyoHazaroSaal

