After PM Modi's 'Wazan Kamm Karo' Advice, Tejashwi Yadav Pulls Jeep With Bare Hands in 'Workout Video'

Days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked RJD chief Tejashwi Yadav to ‘lose weight’, the Bihar leader was seen engaged in an almost extreme workout, in a video shared by the party.

Yadav was seen pulling a jeep with a driver in its frontseat, with his bare hands. He then pushed the vehicle into a parking space.

उसे गुमाँ है कि हमारी उड़ान कुछ कम है

हमें यक़ीं है कि ये आसमान कुछ कम है।

pic.twitter.com/wFLapFHl19 — Rashtriya Janata Dal (@RJDforIndia) July 25, 2022

“They are sad that our flight is not too high, we believe that the sky is a bit too low,” said the tweet by the Rashtriya Janata Dal party handle.

PM Modi on Tuesday had met RJD Yadav at the inauguration of the Bihar Bhavan Memorial Column in the state assembly and advised the young leader to reduce some weight. The Prime Minister also inquired about the health of his father and former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad Yadav who is admitted to the AIIMS in Delhi after he suffered multiple fractures due to a fall.

“Wazan Kam Karo (reduce weight),” 71-year-old Modi reportedly told 32-year-old Tejashwi at the function where both the leaders had a brief conversation on health.

While PM Modi practices yoga and sometimes shares videos of his yoga routine, Tejashwi used to be a professional cricketer before joining full-time politics with his father.

During the conversation, Tejashwi told the PM that his father is “now out of Critical Care Unit (CCU)”. To this, PM Modi said, “I have seen he is now able to sit in a chair too.” A photo of Lalu Yadav sitting on a chair in his hospital room was recently shared on Twitter.

