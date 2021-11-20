Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the officers at the All-India DGP-IGP conference at UP police headquarters in Lucknow on Saturday. The PM was scheduled to arrive at the venue around 9.15 am. He will be joined by Union home minister Amit Shah, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, IB chief Arvind Kumar and R&AW chief Samant Goel.

The prime minister will be shown a detailed presentation on various aspects of national security, in presence of top police officers of different states along with senior-most officials of central police forces and internal security. Issues of terrorism, cybercrime, crime against women and policing and law and order during the times of the pandemic are to be discussed on priority.

Two days ago, PM Modi had had his first public comment on cryptocurrencies at the Sydney dialogue, warning that bitcoin poses a risk to younger generations. “Take cryptocurrency or bitcoin, for example. It is important that all democratic nations work together on this and ensure it does not end up in the wrong hands, which can spoil our youths," he had said.

According to the itinerary, PM Modi will will be at the 56th Director General, Inspector General of Police conference till seven in the evening, following which he will be in Raj Bhavan from 7:15 to 7:45 in the evening.

At around 8 pm, the PM will come to the police headquarters again for dinner, where he will stay till 9 pm. All these programs will be held in the DGP office located on the ninth floor of the Police Headquarters, Signature Building.

After dinner, PM Modi will reach Raj Bhavan again around 9:15 pm and will rest there for the night. After this, on the morning of November 21, the PM will reach the police headquarters around 9:20 am to attend the DG conference on the second day.

Along with police chiefs of all the states, the Chief of Para Military forces will be present in the conference during which many vital issues including cyber-crime, data governance, counter-terrorism challenges, left-wing extremism, emerging trends in narcotics trafficking, prison reforms will be discussed in the conference.

Earlier on Friday, the Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated the 56th DGP Conference in the state capital Lucknow. In this conference, the police chiefs of all the states and union territories of the country, the heads of the para-military forces are participating along with 37 specially invited members who will join this conference virtually.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken keen interest in the DGP conference since 2014. Prime Minister Narendra Modi continues to encourage free and informal discussions by participating in all sessions of the conference, giving senior police officers an opportunity to directly brief the Prime Minister on key policy-making and internal security-related issues affecting the country.

Earlier this conference was traditionally held in Delhi before 2014, however in 2014 it was organized in Guwahati, in 2015 it was organized at Rann of Kutch, in 2016 it was organized at National Police Academy, Hyderabad, in 2017 it was organized at BSF Academy Tekanpur, in 2018 it was held at Kevadia and IISER and in 2019 it was organized in Pune.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.