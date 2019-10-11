After PoK Visit, US Senator Calls for De-escalation of Tensions Between India, Pakistan
In Pakistan, she met Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa to discuss joint counter-terrorism work and regional stability.
File photo of Kashmir shutdown. (PTI)
Washington: Fresh from her visit to the PoK, an American Senator has called for finding ways to de-escalate tensions between India and Pakistan.
New England Senator Maggie Hassan said this in a tweet after her visit to Pak-occupied Kashmir.
She is currently on a visit to the region.
After travelling to Afghanistan and Pakistan, she is now headed to India.
In Pakistan, she met Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa to discuss joint counter-terrorism work and regional stability.
"We also visited Pakistan-controlled Kashmir. Amid escalating tensions in Kashmir, it's critical that we find ways to help de-escalate the situation on both sides," Hassan said.
"I'm now travelling to India where I'll meet officials to further discuss the situation and international trade," she added.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Vodafone Idea Says Their Customers Don’t Have to Bother About IUC With Unlimited Calls
- Low Blow for John Cena: Nikki Bella Shares Details about Sex Life with New Boyfriend
- Microsoft Updates Your Phone App to Bring Android Phone Calls to Windows 10
- Meet the 'Madhubala of TikTok' Who Has Taken Social Media by Storm
- Thieves Run Off With Man's Bag, Later Realise it Was Full of Snakes