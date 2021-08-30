After Poll Debacle, BJP to Focus on Minority Vote Share to Strengthen Support in Bengal

Senior BJP leaders in West Bengal stressed for an extensive ground strategy to secure at least 5% minority vote share in the state. Bengal BJP vice-president Pratap Banerjee and general secretary (organisation) Amitava Chakraborty among other leaders brainstormed about the party’s shortcomings in this year’s Assembly polls at the ‘Minority Morcha Karyakarini Baithak’ on Monday.

It was decided that the party will hold similar ‘Minority Morcha’ meetings every three months in all districts to prepare a road map on how to increase BJP’s presence among the minority vote share. A mega membership drive for the minorities will also be launched soon.

“Today’s meeting of ‘Minority Morcha’ revolves around increasing the party’s support base among the minorities in Bengal. We have decided to secure at least 5% minority support base in Bengal. It was decided to help post-poll violence victims financially. So far, four minority leaders were killed (in post-poll violence) and several shops were looted. A list of post-poll victims has been prepared and soon financial aid will be transferred to their respective bank accounts,” a senior BJP leader said.

With more than 30% vote share, minorities (mainly Muslims) are undeniably a deciding factor to turn the tables for any political party in the state.

In 1977, there was an anti-Congress wave and the minorities’ vote for the Left helped them secure the power. In 2011, the vote bank powered Trinamool Congress, which brought Mamata Banerjee to the citadel and ended the 34 years of Left rule in West Bengal.

In this year’s assembly elections, the minorities once again supported Banerjee and helped her win.

West Bengal accounts for India’s second highest Muslim population, which is nearly 2.47 crore and around 27.5% of the state population.

After the recent drubbing, BJP has realised that securing minority vote share is key to taking on Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal.

