After Pork, US Now Wants India to Open Up Its Market for Cherries and Alfalfa Hay

After pork, the Joe Biden administration wants India to open up its market for cherries and alfalfa hay, US Trade Representative (USTR) has told Congress in its latest annual report. Due to the successful revitalisation of the United StatesIndia Trade Policy Forum, India agreed in December 2021 to allow imports of US pork into India, removing a longstanding barrier to US agricultural trade, it said.

In 2022, USTR will continue to work with India to finalise market access for cherries and alfalfa hay, the USTR said. In its report, USTR said that in coordination with the Department of Treasury, it will monitor implementation of the removal of India’s DST as provided for under Pillar 1 and the transitional approach agreed to by India.

The annual report, President Biden’s 2022 Trade Policy Agenda and 2021 Annual Report to Congress delivered by USTR Ambassador Katherine Trai details USTR’s work to implement the Biden Administration’s trade priorities and advance a worker-centred trade policy. President Biden believes that the US is at its best when we are leading on the world stage to deliver economic prosperity and growth to our citizens and communities, Trai said.

