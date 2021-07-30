After Porn Racket, Raj Kundra Now Fears Arrest in Another Cybercrime Case; Matter to be Heard on Aug 2

The Mumbai session court will be announcing its verdict on the ABA of Actor Shilpa Shetty’s Husband, Raj Kundra in a case filed by the Maharashtra Cyber Dept on August 2.

This is a separate case that is being investigated by the Cyber dept involving porn and was registered last year against the business tycoon under sections 292 of IPC, sections 67, 67A of Information Technology and Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Rule 3 and 4.

The Maharashtra Cyber department ​​had arrested several people last year, some of whom were found to have links with Raj Kundra’s company.

As per reports, Raj Kundra was sent a summon in this case as well but he denied the allegations saying that he has nothing to do with them.

Now with the hearing of the case knocking at the door, sources say Raj Kundra is fearing another arrest.

Meanwhile, the Bombay High Court is hearing a petition filed by businessman Raj Kundra in which he has challenged his arrest on the grounds that the Mumbai Police did not issue him summons before arresting him on July 19.

This comes a day after a local court in Mumbai refused to grant bail to Raj Kundra in the porn films racket case. Arguing before the high court, Raj Kundra’s lawyer, Abaad Ponda, said the Mumbai Police secured a search warrant from a magistrate’s court on July 19. Kundra was arrested on July 19 for allegedly producing and distributing porn films using a subscriber-driven mobile app.

