GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

After Pranab Mukherjee, Ratan Tata to Share Dais with RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat

The development comes after former president Pranab Mukherjee attended a function of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in Nagpur last month.

PTI

Updated:July 10, 2018, 1:02 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
After Pranab Mukherjee, Ratan Tata to Share Dais with RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat
File photo of Tata Group's Ratan Tata (PTI)
Mumbai: Industrialist Ratan Tata will be sharing the stage with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat at an event here next month.

The development comes after former president Pranab Mukherjee attended a function of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in Nagpur last month.

"Tata and Bhagwat will attend an event in Mumbai on August 24 organised by the Nana Palkar Smriti Samiti," a Sangh functionary told PTI. The NGO is named after Sangh pracharak Nana Palkar.

The samiti has its premises near the Tata Memorial Hospital in Mumbai and has been serving cancer patients from the facility. Tata has visited the premises and is aware of the NGO's work, the Sangh functionary said. The August 24 event will mark the concluding ceremony of the centenary year celebrations of Nana Palkar.

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

New NET, NEET, JEE (Mains) As National Testing Agency Takes Over: A Look At What Has Changed

New NET, NEET, JEE (Mains) As National Testing Agency Takes Over: A Look At What Has Changed

Recommended For You

Photogallery