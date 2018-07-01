English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
After Protests by Jains, Govt Cancels Export of Sheep, Goats to UAE
The export project, an initiative of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, was spearheaded by Rajya Sabha MP and Dhangar community leader Dr Vikas Mahatme.
Image for representative purposes. (Photo: Reuters)
Nagpur: The government has cancelled the export of sheep and goats to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) that was to begin from the city airport from Saturday, following protests by the members of the Jain community.
The export project, an initiative of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, was spearheaded by Rajya Sabha MP and Dhangar community leader Dr Vikas Mahatme.
It was aimed at increasing the income of farmers and open new avenues of self-employment.
The first consignment of a total 2,000 sheep and goats was to be sent from the city's Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport on Saturday afternoon. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union minister Nitin Gadkari and others were scheduled to remain present on the occasion.
The programme, however, was cancelled and postponed for an indefinite period after the ministry directed Mahatme to hold talks with the protesters first.
The members of Sakal Jain Samaj, led by Dr. Richa Jain, are against the project. On Friday, they had taken out a march to the RSS headquarters to seek its support on the issue.
Talking to PTI, Jain, who is the president of Digamber Jain Mahasabha Samiti (Maharashtra), said there are several other options to increase the income of farmers rather than sending sheep and goats to slaughterhouses.
"We are strongly against this project. Once it starts, it will not remain restricted to Nagpur alone, but will spread to other parts of the country," she said.
Jain added that a petition will be filed in the Bombay High Court on Monday to seek a ban on this export programme.
When contacted, Dr. Vikas Mahatme said, "Some members of the Jain community had taken out a march to oppose the project. Taking note of their protest, the Ministry officials asked us to first hold talks with the Jain community before going ahead with the project."
"Therefore, yesterday's programme was cancelled and postponed," he added.
Nagpur Airport Director V S Muley said the programme was scheduled to be held at the airport at 1 pm on Saturday, after which the flight was to take off for the UAE.
"But early morning, we were told that the programme and the flight have been cancelled," he said.
Also Watch
The export project, an initiative of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, was spearheaded by Rajya Sabha MP and Dhangar community leader Dr Vikas Mahatme.
It was aimed at increasing the income of farmers and open new avenues of self-employment.
The first consignment of a total 2,000 sheep and goats was to be sent from the city's Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport on Saturday afternoon. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union minister Nitin Gadkari and others were scheduled to remain present on the occasion.
The programme, however, was cancelled and postponed for an indefinite period after the ministry directed Mahatme to hold talks with the protesters first.
The members of Sakal Jain Samaj, led by Dr. Richa Jain, are against the project. On Friday, they had taken out a march to the RSS headquarters to seek its support on the issue.
Talking to PTI, Jain, who is the president of Digamber Jain Mahasabha Samiti (Maharashtra), said there are several other options to increase the income of farmers rather than sending sheep and goats to slaughterhouses.
"We are strongly against this project. Once it starts, it will not remain restricted to Nagpur alone, but will spread to other parts of the country," she said.
Jain added that a petition will be filed in the Bombay High Court on Monday to seek a ban on this export programme.
When contacted, Dr. Vikas Mahatme said, "Some members of the Jain community had taken out a march to oppose the project. Taking note of their protest, the Ministry officials asked us to first hold talks with the Jain community before going ahead with the project."
"Therefore, yesterday's programme was cancelled and postponed," he added.
Nagpur Airport Director V S Muley said the programme was scheduled to be held at the airport at 1 pm on Saturday, after which the flight was to take off for the UAE.
"But early morning, we were told that the programme and the flight have been cancelled," he said.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Puja Menon
-
In Meerut's Lisari, Muslim Homes Up for Sale
-
Friday 29 June , 2018
Road To 2019: RSS Chalks Out Strategy To Woo Dalits Story So Far
-
Friday 29 June , 2018
Jobless Graduates, Pending Loans: Aftermath Of The Grand Engineering Dream
-
Thursday 28 June , 2018
One Year of GST: 10 Things That Shaped The New Tax
-
Thursday 28 June , 2018
Blind Fan Experiences the Thrill of FIFA WC 2018
In Meerut's Lisari, Muslim Homes Up for Sale
Friday 29 June , 2018 Road To 2019: RSS Chalks Out Strategy To Woo Dalits Story So Far
Friday 29 June , 2018 Jobless Graduates, Pending Loans: Aftermath Of The Grand Engineering Dream
Thursday 28 June , 2018 One Year of GST: 10 Things That Shaped The New Tax
Thursday 28 June , 2018 Blind Fan Experiences the Thrill of FIFA WC 2018
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra Gushes Over Nick Jonas at His VillaMix Festival Concert in Brazil
- Sarfraz Ahmed Wants Pakistan to Focus on Playing Positive Cricket, Not Rankings
- Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Siddharth Malhotra Shoot a Special Song for Student of the Year 2
- Serena Williams Skips Wimbledon Media Duties for Royal Date With Meghan Markle
- Fewer Toilets, Insensitive Staff and Unsafe Transport: Are Schools Failing Our Girls?