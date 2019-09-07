Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

After Protests by Valmiki Community, Punjab CM Orders Bans 'Ram Siya Ke Luv-Kush' Serial

The Valmiki community on Saturday called for a protest in Punjab against telecast of TV serial 'Ram Siya Ke Luv-Kush', during which a youth was shot at but was later operated upon.

IANS

Updated:September 7, 2019, 10:47 PM IST
File photo of Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh. (PTI)
Chandigarh: Warning against any attempt to disturb the state's peace and communal harmony, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday night ordered immediate ban on the telecast of the controversial TV serial 'Ram-Siya Ke Luv-Kush', which has sparked protests among the Valmiki community.

Acting swiftly on the Chief Minister's orders, the District Commissioners started issuing the necessary notification banning the telecast of the serial by cable operators in their respective districts.

The Valmiki community on Saturday called for a protest, during which a youth was shot at but was later operated upon.

Expressing anguish over the incident, the Chief Minister warned of strict action against anyone found trying to disrupt the state's peace and communal harmony.

Endorsing the religious sentiments of the Valmiki community on the issue, the Chief Minister has also written to the Centre to instruct the direct-to-home channels to stop telecast of the serial.

His government will not allow the tranquillity of the state to be disturbed at any cost, said the Chief Minister, appealing for restraint.

"Nobody would be allowed to hurt the religious sentiments of any community or take law and order into their hands", he warned, directing the Deputy Commissioners to immediately issue the ban orders and ensure their strict implementation.

Any responsible producer should refrain from producing or launching such a programme or serial, said Amarinder Singh, adding that his government respect the religious sentiments of every community and would ensure that the serial is not telecast in the state.

He has also asked the Director General of Police to ensure strict vigil and crack down on any disruptive elements, in order to maintain peace and tranquility in the state.

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

