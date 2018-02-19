English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
After Protests, Ravi Shankar Prasad Assures Railways Will Withdraw New Age Limit For Group D Posts
The Railways Recruitment Board has advertised around 63 thousand vacancies in Group D category. However, the upper age limit was reduced by two years with added requirement of Industrial Training Institute Diploma with Class X certificate did not go down well with job seekers.
File photo of Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.
Patna: After violent protests by angry students in Bihar, Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Monday said that the Railway Ministry would soon reverse decision to lower the maximum age limit for Group D posts.
Ravi Shankar Prasad, who is a Rajya Sabha member from Bihar, told News18 that he had raised the issue with Railway minister Piyush Goel and he agreed to withdraw changes made recently in the minimum qualification criteria.
The Railways Recruitment Board has advertised around 63 thousand vacancies in Group D category. However the Board's decision to lower upper age limit by two years and adding diploma from Industrial Training Institute (ITI) with Class X certificate as minimum qualification did not go down well with job seekers.
It led to violent protests all across North India including Bihar where rail services were disrupted on many rail segments.
Talking to News18 on Phone, Prasad said, "I am aware that thousands of job seekers are on streets. I raised this issue with Piyush Goel. He has assured me and I can say the changes made recently would go. The maximum age limit would be restored to 30 from 28 years."
Meanwhile, angry students protested by stopping rail services on Patna-Mokama rail line on Monday. Earlier, violence was reported from Arrah, Aurangabad and Muzaffarpur on Saturday and Sunday. The police had to resort to firing in the air to control a raging mob in Aurangabad.
