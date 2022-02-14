After Pulwama Attack, CRPF Overhauled Convoy Movement SoP, Camp Security, Weaponry

After the Pulwama attack in Jammu and Kashmir in 2019, in which 40 jawans were killed, the Central Reserved Police Force (CRPF) has changed its strategy and many of its operating procedures over the years in terms of the convoy movement and terror encounters among several other major overhauls.

According to top CRPF officials, the changes have been made based on the lapses the force found after the attack. Also, the CRPF has bought weapons and modified gadgets in order to deal with any such attack in the future. Though the investigation into the attack is yet to get finalised.

“This attack (Pulwama) changed the force in a big way. We have worked on the convoy movement, brought and modified vehicles and gave more relaxation to the jawans by reducing their shift timings so that they can be more attentive during operations and movements. We are also in the process of getting new technology, use of drones, etc.,” a senior IG rank CRPF official told News18.

Convoy Movement Changed

The Pulwama attack took place on February 14, 2019 when an explosives-laden vehicle of a Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorist rammed the bus carrying CRPF jawans on the Jammu and Srinagar highway. Since the attack, the CRPF has firstly changed the standard operating procedures (SoP) of the convoy movement. According to the new SoP, a set of convoys will move together on pre-decided days only and under strict security in Jammu and Kashmir. Fast tags will also be in use to check unauthorised entry of vehicles in the convoy.

Similarly, when the convoy moves, it does not take one route every time and multiple vehicles advance simultaneously. CCTVs have been installed at toll gates and a senior-level official tracks the movement of the convoy.

Initially, after a few months of the Pulwama attack, whenever there was a movement of a convoy, forces used to stop traffic to give a free flow. Two days were decided for the movement of the convoy and no private vehicles were allowed to advance then. But now, public vehicles are allowed during the movement.

Air Travel to Reduce Convoy Load

After the attack, the Union home ministry has decided to start air courier service for the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel reaching Jammu and Kashmir to join their duties. This service helps jawans travel from Jammu to Srinagar while joining back or going on leave at various occasions. Also, the jawans can avail this service from Delhi to Srinagar.

This service was suspended for a few months but resumed last year in September. This helps the CRPF reduce the convoy load as jawans can reach or leave from Srinagar directly instead of through a convoy.

Advanced Weaponry and Gadgets

During the Pulwama attack, the CRPF used to have up to Level 3 bulletproof jackets but now it has been upgraded with Level 4. Similarly, the CRPF has modified its vehicles, which can now face heavy attacks and even a bullet fire from a close range, few meters away, it won’t penetrate and harm jawans sitting inside that vehicle. Helmets, which were up to Level 3 were now getting replaced with Level 4 bulletproof helmets, which have been given to jawans deployed in Jammu and Kashmir.

Also, bulletproof and Sherpa vehicles, which can face heavy firing and can park close to the encounter site, have been introduced in the force.

The CRPF has also increased the use of drones during the operations and movements. It now uses self-destruction drones and other high-quality camera-equipped drones to track developments. Orders have been given to modify the vehicles as per the current requirement.

Multi-Layered Camps Security

The CRPF has changed the security structure of camps in Jammu and Kashmir. According to the sources, digital surveillance has been introduced and a three-layer defence system has been initiated after the Pulwama attack. Now, every CRPF camp is equipped with CCTVs and manned by heavy armed jawans deployed at all entries. In case of any attack, these camps have three-level defence system, which is almost impossible to breach. All units have the formation of CTT (counter terror teams).

Reduced Shifts Timings

Jawans, who have been doing important tasks that require constant vigil, will work under strict shifts timings. The shift timing of the road opening party, which helps the movements by giving security and ensuring safety and security of the route, has been reduced. The party, which consists of a bunch of heavily armed jawans, does one shift and takes enough rest before deploying them for the next one.

Also, drivers and jawans deployed in vehicles leading the convoy have limited time shifts and gets sufficient gap before doing another shift.

