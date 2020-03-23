After Punjab, UT Chandigarh Administration Imposes Curfew Amid COVID-19 Spread

The Chandigarh Union Territory Administration on Monday imposed curfew in the city to check the spread of novel coronavirus, hours after the Punjab government announced the restriction.

Punjab Governor and UT Chandigarh Administrator V P Singh Badnore decided to impose curfew in Chandigarh with effect from Monday midnight till further orders, said an official release.

With the imposition of curfew, all the residents will be required to stay indoors, it said.

Chandigarh has reported seven coronavirus patients so far.

Earlier, Punjab has also clamped curfew in the state.

