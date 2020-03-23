Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 » India
1-min read

After Punjab, UT Chandigarh Administration Imposes Curfew Amid COVID-19 Spread

Punjab Governor and UT Chandigarh Administrator V P Singh Badnore decided to impose curfew in Chandigarh with effect from Monday midnight till further orders, said an official release.

PTI

Updated:March 23, 2020, 10:11 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
After Punjab, UT Chandigarh Administration Imposes Curfew Amid COVID-19 Spread
A deserted Golden Temple in Amritsar. The Punjab government announced complete lockdown of the state in view of the coronavirus spread. (News18)

The Chandigarh Union Territory Administration on Monday imposed curfew in the city to check the spread of novel coronavirus, hours after the Punjab government announced the restriction.

Punjab Governor and UT Chandigarh Administrator V P Singh Badnore decided to impose curfew in Chandigarh with effect from Monday midnight till further orders, said an official release.

With the imposition of curfew, all the residents will be required to stay indoors, it said.

Chandigarh has reported seven coronavirus patients so far.

Earlier, Punjab has also clamped curfew in the state.

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter. Designed for mobile consumption and social distribution. Get your copy here.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram