After Raj Thackeray's Caste Politics Allegation, Comes Sharad Pawar's Advice

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) President Sharad Pawar has hit out at Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray over the latter’s allegations that caste politics increased in the state after the birth of NCP. Pawar advised Raj to read the writings of his grandfather Prabodhankar Thackeray, a prolific author and Indian social reformer who campaigned against superstitions, untouchability, child marriage, and dowry. Pawar asked Raj to read more about the caste system in India and not ignore the plight of the marginalized.

Pawar made these suggestions at a press conference after journalists asked him for a reaction to Raj’s allegations.

The development comes days after Raj was asked in a news channel programme if caste politics started in Maharashtra to support Hindutva politics. Responding to the question, Raj alleged that the issue of caste identity became big in Maharashtra only after the formation of NCP. He further alleged that NCP has been doing caste politics since its inception and ignoring the development of the state even when it is in power.

Raj said that since the formation of NCP, internal divisions within the society have escalated and disturbed social harmony. According to him, the actions of NCP leaders continue to disturb the social fabric of society.

Earlier, NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik targeted Raj for his comments against the party, which is part of the ruling coalition government in Maharashtra.

Malik said that NCP is a party that follows the ideology of Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj, Jyotirao Govindrao Phule, and Bhimarao Ambedkar.

“We do politics according to the ideologies of our leaders. Raj Thackeray should not know this. He should know the history of the caste system in India,” Malik added.

