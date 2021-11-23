After Ramayana Circuit, More 'Bharat Gaurav' Theme Trains to Boost Rail Tourism

The railway ministry is in the process of introducing several theme-based trains to boost rail tourism. These trains, named Bharat Gaurav, will be operated by pan-India tour operators and showcase India’s rich cultural and historical heritage.

While a Ramayana train circuit is currently operating, the railways will soon be starting a gurdwara train circuit connecting prominent gurdwaras across the country. These trains will be called Gurukripa. The railways is planning several more such theme trains connecting places of tourism in the coming weeks.

Tour operators can take these trains on a lease model and will be free to design travel packages, which will be priced differently based on the number of days and facilities provided. Tourists can choose between luxury and sleeper coaches. Tour operators will also have the freedom to design the interiors of train coaches, depending on the theme of the train. This also means they will be allowed to display their own branding inside as well as outside.

Each train can have 14 to 20 coaches, including two guard vans. The coaches will be allotted based on availability. The railways has earmarked 3,033 ICF coaches, which roughly translates to 150 trains.

Tour operators interested can apply for theme trains through a simple one-step registration process with a payment of Rs 1 lakh. A security deposit of Rs 1 crore will have to be made per rake. Individual, partnership firm, company, society, trust, JV/consortium (unincorporated/incorporated) are eligible. The tour operations can be taken up between two and 10 years.

Safety of rake and other rail infrastructure will be topmost priority, and special desks will be set up by the railways to guide tour operators for smooth transition into new service.

