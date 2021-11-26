After Ramayana Express' Success, New Rampath Yatra Train to Run From Ayodhya to Pune

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), a subsidiary company of the Indian Railways, has launched a new tour train, Rampath Yatra Express, between Pune and Ayodhya. The decision to launch the new train comes after the success of Ramayana Express.

The train will take the passengers to 6 different places related to Lord Ram. The train will commence from Pune and will reach Ayodhya. This new train named Rampath Yatra Express will have AC and Sleeper class coaches. People willing to travel in Rampath Yatra Express can book their tickets by visiting www.irctctourism.com

The Rampath Yatra Express will have AC and Sleeper Class coaches for the passengers. This entire train journey will be of 7 days and 8 nights during which passengers will visit places related to Lord Rama.

The train will first reach Ayodhya from where it will go to Nandigram, Varanasi, then to Prayag, Shringverpur and finally to Chitrakoot. The passengers can board and de-board in train from Pune, Lonavala, Panvel, Kalyan, Nashik, Manmad, Chalisgaon, Jalgaon, Bhusaval, Khandwa and Itarsi.

The Indian Railways has fixed the fare for the sleeper class at Rs 7560 and the third AC at Rs 12600. In addition to breakfast, lunch, dinner, stay, transport, and a guide will also be offered to travellers.

Earlier, the IRCTC had started two Ramayana Yatra trains, including one AC and one ordinary train. The railways have received an impressive response to both trains.

