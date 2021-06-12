After Rape Of Class 6 Girl, Jodhpur Shocked By Twin Cases Of Sexual Assault Against Minors

After a Class 6 girl was allegedly raped by her teacher inside a government school in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur, the city has been shocked by twin cases of heinous crime against minors. A girl ended her life in Bhopalgarh town after she was sexually assaulted. Whereas in another case in Falaudi, the accused circulated the victim’s obscene video.

In Bhopalgarh, the girl, who was allegedly raped by a man, could not handle the trauma and killed herself by jumping in a well. The victim’s uncle lodged an FIR against a local at the police station. Police have intensified their search for the accused who is on the run.

Meanwhile, a school teacher in Falaudi town attempted to sexually assault a 15-year-old girl. The teacher, who is working at a private school, filmed an obscene video of the minor in connivance with three others. He then blackmailed her to have a sexual relationship with him. While the minor was at her maternal grandparents’ home, the accused uploaded the video on the internet.

The girl told her father about the whole situation. She revealed that the accused teacher, along with his accomplices, has obscene pictures and videos of other girls in the locality as well. The girl’s father then lodged an FIR against the teacher and his friends at the Falaudi police station. Police have arrested three accused in the case so far and are also examining their mobile phones.

Recently, Jodhpur has seen multiple incidents of sexual assault against minors. The Class 6 girl who was allegedly raped by her school teacher in Sekhala village had become pregnant. Like the Falaudi case, the teacher in Sekhala had also threatened the minor with dire consequences. The teacher, who has now been arrested, blackmailed the Class 6 girl that he will fail her if she talks to anyone about the incident.

