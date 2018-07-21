English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
After Rat, Bed Bugs Infest Air India's Mumbai-US Flight; 'Bite' Infant Onboard
On Friday, sources said a baby was allegedly bitten by the bed bugs on the Newark-Mumbai flight, leaving the other passengers agitated and delaying the flight's onward journey to Delhi.
Image for representation.
New Delhi: After a rodent, bedbugs allegedly infested Air India's overseas flights as passengers in business class of Mumbai-bound aircraft from the US this week complained of the crawling insects which also bit an infant.
On Friday, sources said a baby was allegedly bitten by the bed bugs on the Newark-Mumbai flight, leaving the other passengers agitated and delaying the flight's onward journey to Delhi.
Passengers of a flight on Tuesday from the US to Mumbai also allegedly had this unpleasant experience, and one of them tweeted about his ordeal.
"...just arrived from New York on Air India 144 business class with family. All our seats infested with bed bugs. Sir, have heard of bed bugs on trains but shocked to experience on our maharaja and that too business," Pravin Tonsekar tweeted and tagged the airline and the Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu.
In a second tweet, he said that his "wife and daughters had to suffer half of the journey sitting in economy seats with broken tables and inoperative TV".
"We are sorry to hear this, Mr Pravin. Sharing the details with our maintenance team for corrective measures in this regard," the airline tweeted in its reply. A comment from the Air India spokesperson was awaited.
In August last year, a rat was spotted on Air India's Delhi-San Francisco flight, one of the longest haul flights in the world, forcing the flight to depart after a nine hour delay.
Over 200 passengers were onboard. After taking the aircraft to the parking bay, it was fumigated and this exercise took about six hours.
Also Watch
On Friday, sources said a baby was allegedly bitten by the bed bugs on the Newark-Mumbai flight, leaving the other passengers agitated and delaying the flight's onward journey to Delhi.
Passengers of a flight on Tuesday from the US to Mumbai also allegedly had this unpleasant experience, and one of them tweeted about his ordeal.
"...just arrived from New York on Air India 144 business class with family. All our seats infested with bed bugs. Sir, have heard of bed bugs on trains but shocked to experience on our maharaja and that too business," Pravin Tonsekar tweeted and tagged the airline and the Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu.
In a second tweet, he said that his "wife and daughters had to suffer half of the journey sitting in economy seats with broken tables and inoperative TV".
"We are sorry to hear this, Mr Pravin. Sharing the details with our maintenance team for corrective measures in this regard," the airline tweeted in its reply. A comment from the Air India spokesperson was awaited.
In August last year, a rat was spotted on Air India's Delhi-San Francisco flight, one of the longest haul flights in the world, forcing the flight to depart after a nine hour delay.
Over 200 passengers were onboard. After taking the aircraft to the parking bay, it was fumigated and this exercise took about six hours.
Also Watch
-
After 12 Hours Of Debate, Modi Govt Clears Test With 325 Votes
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Rahul Gandhi's Fiery Speech During No-Confidence Motion
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Rahul Gandhi Ends Speech By Hugging PM Modi
-
Thursday 19 July , 2018
No-Confidence Motion: What To Expect In The Parliament Monsoon Session
-
Thursday 19 July , 2018
Putinisms: Putin's Diplomacy Of Bullying
After 12 Hours Of Debate, Modi Govt Clears Test With 325 Votes
Friday 20 July , 2018 Rahul Gandhi's Fiery Speech During No-Confidence Motion
Friday 20 July , 2018 Rahul Gandhi Ends Speech By Hugging PM Modi
Thursday 19 July , 2018 No-Confidence Motion: What To Expect In The Parliament Monsoon Session
Thursday 19 July , 2018 Putinisms: Putin's Diplomacy Of Bullying
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Wriddhiman Saha to Undergo Shoulder Surgery in Manchester
- Dhadak Movie Review: Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor Have a Winning Chemistry
- How to Take Care of Your Car in Monsoon – DIY Guide
- Nora Fatehi Recreates The Iconic Dilbar Step Looking Hotter Than July
- Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are Giving Us Major Relationship Goals; See Their PDA Pics
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...