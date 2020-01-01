Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

After Recovering Woman's Torso, Police Find Two Severed Legs in Mumbai's Ghatkopar

Police are yet to trace the head of the woman. The severed legs have been sent for postmortem to find out if they belonged to the murdered woman

PTI

Updated:January 1, 2020, 9:57 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
After Recovering Woman's Torso, Police Find Two Severed Legs in Mumbai's Ghatkopar
Representative image.

Mumbai: Police have recovered two chopped legs in suburban Ghatkopar in Mumbai on Tuesday, a day after

the torso of a woman was found in the same area, an official said on Wednesday.

Police are yet to trace the head of the woman. The severed legs have been sent for postmortem to find out if they belonged to the murdered woman, the official said.

The legs were found wrapped in a rexin sheet dumped in a dustbin on Tuesday evening, he said. The torso was found on Monday morning on Kirod Road in Vidyavihar area.

Viscera of the victim was sent to forensic laboratory for DNA sampling. This is a third such case in recent past wherein

dismembered bodies--one of a man and another of a young woman--were found in the city.

Police have arrested the accused persons in both these cases.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram