After Recovering Woman's Torso, Police Find Two Severed Legs in Mumbai's Ghatkopar

Mumbai: Police have recovered two chopped legs in suburban Ghatkopar in Mumbai on Tuesday, a day after

the torso of a woman was found in the same area, an official said on Wednesday.

Police are yet to trace the head of the woman. The severed legs have been sent for postmortem to find out if they belonged to the murdered woman, the official said.

The legs were found wrapped in a rexin sheet dumped in a dustbin on Tuesday evening, he said. The torso was found on Monday morning on Kirod Road in Vidyavihar area.

Viscera of the victim was sent to forensic laboratory for DNA sampling. This is a third such case in recent past wherein

dismembered bodies--one of a man and another of a young woman--were found in the city.

Police have arrested the accused persons in both these cases.

