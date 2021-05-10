After Remdesivir, Drug to Treat Black Fungus in Huge Demand in Gujarat

In many cities of the country, Corona patients have been found suffering from Black fungus’ infection. After Delhi, patients in Gujarat hospitals have also been found suffering from this which is caused by a fungal infection Mucormycosis, or Black Fungus. In the rapidly spreading Corona cases, this is touted as a new rare disease and apart from the unavailability of Remdesivir injections, the injections for Mucormycosis treatment are also diminishing. The result is that the relatives of the patients do not find this injection at medical stores.

The treatment of Mucormycosis is very costly and complex. The patient suffering from this disease is given an amphotericin B injection for 15 to 21 days. If required then these fungi are extricated by surgery from the nose of the patients. But despite the surgery, the administration of injection continues. To treat this disease, the patient needs 6 to 9 injections per day depending on the weight of the patient. The cost of this injection is ₹6000 to ₹7000 and to get this injection for 20 to 28 days, the total cost that will incur is close to ₹13 to ₹14 lakh.

The cases of Balck Fungus are rising in Rajkot and now all the patients of the Saurashtra region are coming to Rajkot for treatment. A separate Mucormycosis ward with 250 beds has been established. Dr. RS Trivedi, the Medical Superintendent said that patients from Saurashtra are coming to Rajkot which is increasing the rush here. The building of the trauma centre is being vacated and Corona patients are being transferred there and those suffering from the fungal disease are admitted there. Injection for the treatment of this disease is very important. So, the health department of the state has purchased and distributed this injection worth ₹1 crore, and full preparation has been done for this treatment.

After the state found increasing cases of this fungal disease, a meeting was held which was chaired by Chief Minister Rupani. After this meeting, the government has started establishing separate wards for the treatment of this disease in Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Vadodara, Surat, Bhavnagar, and Jamnagar. Apart from this, the state government has placed orders to buy 5000 amphotericin B injections.​

