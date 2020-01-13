After Renaming Kolkata Port, BJP Wants Victoria Memorial to Become ‘Rani Jhansi Smarak Mahal’
In a tweet, senior BJP leader Subramanian Swamy said Modi should implement that statement by re-naming Victoria Memorial as Rani Jhansi Smarak Mahal.
File photo of BJP MP Subramaniam Swamy. (PTI)
New Delhi: After renaming the Kolkata port, BJP has now demanded to change the name of Victoria Memorial, the iconic marble building in Kolkata, after the warrior queen Rani Lakshmi Bai.
In a tweet, senior BJP leader Subramanian Swamy said: "I welcome Namo's statement in Kolkata that History as we know should be reviewed. He should implement that statement by re-naming Victoria Memorial as Rani Jhansi Smarak Mahal. Queen Victoria took over India after the betrayal of Rani Jhansi in 1857 and looted India for 90 years".
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday announced that Kolkata port will be renamed after Syama Prasad Mookerjee. "This port will now be known as Syama Prasad Mookerjee port," the Prime Minister said, adding, "it was unfortunate for the country that after Syama Prasad Mookerjee and Babasaheb Ambedkar resigned from the government, their suggestions were not implemented as they should have been."
He also said, "Kolkata Port is the symbol of India's industrial, spiritual and self-independence. When this port is entering in its 150th year, it is important to make it a symbol of making of new India."
