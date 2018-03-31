CBSE Denies Reports of Class XII Hindi Paper Leak, Calls it 'Mischief'

The Central Board of Secondary Education on Saturday denied reports that another question paper had been leaked.The denial came after students protested outside CBSE office here claiming to have the ‘leaked’ Class XII Hindi (Elective) paper.In a press release, CBSE said that question paper of Class XII - Hindi (Elective) being circulated on WhatsApp and YouTube is not a real one. The papers being circulated are either from last year or fake, it added.The Hindi exam is scheduled to take place on April 2.Speaking the Indian Express, CBSE chairperson Anita Karwal rubbished the rumours and said, “This is definitely a mischief. Group of students protesting outside CBSE claim to have it, they are circulating it too.”This comes amid growing discontent among students over the leak of Class XII Economics and Class X Mathematics papers and CBSE’s plan to hold retests for them.Angry students protested against the leaks in Delhi’s Preet Vihar near the CBSE headquarters and blocked traffic in the area on Saturday. A day earlier, school children and Congress youth leaders held protests in several parts of the national capital against CBSE board papers being leaked.The board has announced a re-examination of the class 12 economics paper on April 25, while the re-test for the Class 10 Mathematics paper is likely to be conducted in July.Meanwhile, Jharkhand police have detained nine minors in connection with the paper leaks. The minors will be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board. “Three people have been arrested under provisions of Indian Penal Code while nine, who are underage, have been detained under Juvenile Act. Probe by our SIT is still underway,” news agency ANI quoted Superintendent of Police in Chatra district as saying.