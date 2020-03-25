Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 » India
2-min read

After Reports of Landlords Harassing Emergency Workers, Mamata Directs Officials to Take Action

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said healthcare professionals should not be harassed and ostracised out of fear since they are coming in contact with patients affected by the coronavirus.

Sujit Nath | News18

Updated:March 25, 2020, 6:30 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
After Reports of Landlords Harassing Emergency Workers, Mamata Directs Officials to Take Action
People board a crowded bus to return to their cities and villages in Kolkata on Monday. (Reuters)

Kolkata: Amid reports of harassment faced by airlines staff, crew members, health workers and doctors at the hands of landlords and house owners amid the coronvirus outbreak, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday instructed law enforcement agencies to ensure their protection.

Addressing a press conference, Banerjee said social distancing is not to isolate people completely.

"I heard that emergency workers are being harassed by landlords and local people. Health staff, nurses and doctors, who are helping us in this crisis, are also being harassed. It is our duty to protect them. No social boycott will be entertained for those who are still working in this emergency," she said.

Banerjee said healthcare professionals should not be harassed and ostracised out of fear since they are coming in contact with patients affected by the coronavirus.

Banerjee asked citizens not to panic and said there is no scarcity of food and essential goods in the state.

“I would like to instruct all the District Magistrates, Superintendents of Police and police stations to deliver food at the doorsteps of the needy and elderly. Everybody should maintain distance while buying any goods or emergency items at shops," she said. "Please don’t step out of your homes unless it is very urgent. We can beat this crisis together.”

Banerjee set up two task forces headed by the state Chief Secretary. Those needing any kind of assistance can call on either of the two helpline numbers launched – 1070 (toll-free) and 033-22143526 (landline).

Banerjee instructed all the district administration to not stop vendors from selling vegetables. "If required, issue a pass to them for their movement,” she said.

On ‘social pension’ schemes for widows, farmers and tribals, Banerjee said the state will give them two months' pension together. Ordering all destitutes to shift to night shelters, she said they will be provided food and transport department have been asked to take emergency patients to hospitals.

Banerjee said Bengal is not getting adequate support from the Centre, urging the government to release a special financial, health and food package for all states.

Banerjee said the COVID-19 testing facilities in the state are inadequate. "We have only three testing centres. The union government and ICMR must assist us with more such centres,” she said.

Till March 24, a total of 81,093 persons have been screened at the Kolkata and Bagdogra airports and 5,61,601 at the seven Land Border Check Points along Nepal and Bangladesh. At least 5,258 crew members of ships have been screened at three ports. So far, 23,040 travellers from COVID-19 affected countries have been identified and placed under surveillance.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram