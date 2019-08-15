Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

After Request from Pakistan & China, UNSC Decides to Hold 'Closed Consultations' on Kashmir Row Tomorrow

India has categorically told the international community that its move to scrap Article 370 of the Constitution removing the special status to Jammu and Kashmir is an internal matter.

News18.com

Updated:August 15, 2019, 8:36 PM IST
After Request from Pakistan & China, UNSC Decides to Hold 'Closed Consultations' on Kashmir Row Tomorrow
File photo of Pakistan and China flags.
New Delhi: The UN Security Council will on Friday hold "closed consultations" to discuss India's move to revoke the special status to Jammu and Kashmir after Pakistan wrote a letter seeking a meeting.

A source told News18 that the meeting will be held around 7:30pm IST.

Islamabad had on Tuesday formally called for an emergency meeting of the UNSC to discuss the Kashmir issue. In video message, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that he sent a formal letter to the president of the UNSC through Permanent Representative Maleha Lodhi to convene the meeting.

Qureshi said that the letter will also be shared with all members of the UNSC. "I have requested in the letter that a special meeting of the Security Council should be called to discuss those actions of India which we consider as illegal and against the UN resolutions," he said.

India has categorically told the international community that its move to scrap Article 370 of the Constitution removing the special status to Jammu and Kashmir is an internal matter and has also advised Pakistan to "accept the reality".

Qureshi said that the decision to call for the UNSC meeting was taken in the meeting of high-profile National Security Committee meeting held last week. Qureshi said Pakistan considered India's actions in Kashmir as a threat to the regional peace. "It is a mistake on part of India if it thought that it could crush the right of self-determination of the people of Kashmir," he said.

Qureshi said whole Pakistan will express solidarity with Kashmiris. Qureshi said that Kashmiris must remember that Pakistan stands with them and is ready to go to any extent for them.

China, an all-weather ally of Pakistan, also asked for "closed consultations" on the matter. According to a UN diplomat, the request for such a meeting was submitted very recently, and had hinted that it could take place "as early as Friday".

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has urged India and Pakistan to exercise "maximum restraint" and refrain from taking steps that could affect the status of Jammu and Kashmir. He had highlighted the Simla Agreement which rejects any third-party mediation on the issue.

