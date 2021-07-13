After Reshuffle, Young Ministers Scindia, Bhupender Yadav, Sonowal Find Place in Cabinet Committees

After the mega Cabinet reshuffle last week, the young ministers of the Narendra Modi government have got another big elevation through entries in the crucial Cabinet Committees, which were reconstituted on Monday.

Environment and Labour Minister Bhupender Yadav has been included in the all-important Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs (CCPA), along with Ports Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Rural Development Minister Giriraj Singh.

All of them have been included in the CCPA for the first time. Predecessors of Yadav and Sonowal in their respective ministries were earlier not a part of the CCPA.

Another notable inclusion showing her rise in stature is Woman and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani, who will be in the CCPA for the first time.

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, and Information and Broadcasting and Sports Minister Anurag Thakur have been included as members of the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs for the first time, along with Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda. Rijiju takes the place of Ravi Shankar Prasad, while Thakur replaces Prakash Javadekar in this committee.

Virendra Kumar, the Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment, has also been included in place of Thaawarchand Gehlot, who is now Governor of Karnataka.

Another key inclusion is of Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia in the Cabinet Committee on Investment and Growth, while his predecessor in the same ministry was not a part of this committee.

Railways, IT and Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and MSME Minister Narayan Rane have also been included in this committee, but their predecessors were part of it too.

‘Special Invitees’

Bhupender Yadav and Ashwini Vaishnaw have also been included in the Cabinet Committee on Employment and Skill Development, where Steel Minister RCP Singh from the JDU has been included as a ‘Special Invitee’.

G. Kishan Reddy, the Culture and Tourism Minister, has also been included as a ‘Special Invitee’ in this committee, while Smriti Irani and Prahlad Patel will no longer be the ‘Special Invitees’ to this committee as earlier. Ravi Shankar Prasad and Prakash Javadekar have lost their place in multiple cabinet committees after their exit from the Cabinet. So have Harsh Vardhan and Sadananda Gowda.

A place on the Cabinet committees is generally a virtue of the portfolio the minister holds. However, there are cases like in the present rejig where ministers have found place in key Cabinet committees, while their predecessors in the same ministries did not.

