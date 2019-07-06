After Resigning as Congress President, Rahul Gandhi Spotted Enjoying Article 15 In Delhi Theatre
Rahul Gandhi went to PVR Chanakya in New Delhi to watch Ayushmann Khurana-starrer Article 15.
Screenshot of Rahul Gandhi in Chanakya Puri movie hall. (Image: Instagram)
New Delhi: After resigning as the Congress President on Wednesday, Rahul Gandhi went to watch a movie in a Delhi theatre, drawing praise on social media for conducting himself like a common citizen.
Gandhi reportedly went to PVR Chanakya to watch Ayushmann Khurana-starrer, Article 15. The film, directed by Anubhav Sinha, focuses on the caste issue prevalent in the country and how it affects our everyday lives.
In a video doing the rounds on social media, Gandhi is seen enjoying popcorn and interacting with the person sitting next to him.
Gandhi’s resignation on Wednesday brought an end to days of speculation as members of Congress Working Committee had been urging him not to resign. He had offered to step down just two days after his party’s huge defeat in the Lok Sabha elections.
The Congress managed to win just 52 seats out of a total of 542 in the lower House of the parliament. Gandhi even lost the Congress family bastion of Amethi to Union minister Smriti Irani by nearly 55,000 votes.
