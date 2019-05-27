Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

After Re-verifying Answer Scripts, 1137 of 3.8 Lakh Failed Candidates Declared Passed in Telangana

Answer scripts re-verification started on April 26 at the directions of the High Court after which efforts were being made to complete testing, scanning, and uploading by May 25.

PTI

Updated:May 27, 2019, 11:32 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
After Re-verifying Answer Scripts, 1137 of 3.8 Lakh Failed Candidates Declared Passed in Telangana
Image for representation. (Getty Images)
Loading...
Hyderabad: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TS BIE), which faced flak over alleged bungling in publication of results, Monday said 1137 candidates of the 3.8 lakh students, whose answer scripts were reverified after they failed in the exams in March, were declared passed.

The announcement of exam results last month had led to protests by students, parents, students organisations and political parties over alleged goof-up in the process.

Several students across Telangana, including the nephew of Telugu Desam Party Rajya Sabha MP CM Ramesh, reportedly committed suicide as they failed to clear the intermediate (class XII) examination.

Government officials had said that bubbling errors in OMR sheets (by examiners), among other things, were noticed.

The BIE said in a release Monday night that 9,43,005 candidates appeared for the Intermediate exams in March.

Of these, 5,60,889 passed while 3,82,116 failed, it said.

TS BIE said re-verification of answer scripts of failed candidates was started on April 26 on the directions of the High Court.

The second level checking using Artificial Intelligence and scanning for 19,788 answer scripts was still going on.

All efforts were being made to complete testing, scanning, and uploading by tonight or tomorrow, the release said.

After re-verification 1,137 candidates were declared to have passed, of whom 552 were from second year and 585 from the first year, it said.

The second-year candidates are eligible to pursue higher education, it added.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram