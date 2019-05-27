English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
After Re-verifying Answer Scripts, 1137 of 3.8 Lakh Failed Candidates Declared Passed in Telangana
Answer scripts re-verification started on April 26 at the directions of the High Court after which efforts were being made to complete testing, scanning, and uploading by May 25.
Image for representation. (Getty Images)
Hyderabad: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TS BIE), which faced flak over alleged bungling in publication of results, Monday said 1137 candidates of the 3.8 lakh students, whose answer scripts were reverified after they failed in the exams in March, were declared passed.
The announcement of exam results last month had led to protests by students, parents, students organisations and political parties over alleged goof-up in the process.
Several students across Telangana, including the nephew of Telugu Desam Party Rajya Sabha MP CM Ramesh, reportedly committed suicide as they failed to clear the intermediate (class XII) examination.
Government officials had said that bubbling errors in OMR sheets (by examiners), among other things, were noticed.
The BIE said in a release Monday night that 9,43,005 candidates appeared for the Intermediate exams in March.
Of these, 5,60,889 passed while 3,82,116 failed, it said.
TS BIE said re-verification of answer scripts of failed candidates was started on April 26 on the directions of the High Court.
The second level checking using Artificial Intelligence and scanning for 19,788 answer scripts was still going on.
All efforts were being made to complete testing, scanning, and uploading by tonight or tomorrow, the release said.
After re-verification 1,137 candidates were declared to have passed, of whom 552 were from second year and 585 from the first year, it said.
The second-year candidates are eligible to pursue higher education, it added.
