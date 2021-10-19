After Advertisement Row, Fabindia Says ‘Jashn-e-Riwaaz’ Not Its Diwali Collection

A day after a controversy erupted over its ad campaign calling Diwali ‘Jashn-e-Riwaaz’, clothing brand Fabindia on Tuesday clarified saying that the products under that capsule weren’t meant for Diwali. It said that they are yet to launch their Diwali collection, which will be called ‘Jhilmil-e-Diwali’

“Our current capsule of products under the name Jashn-e-Riwaaz is a celebration of Indian traditions. The phrase means that, literally,” sources in Fabindia told CNN-News18. “Capsule is not our Diwali collection of products. Our Diwali collection is yet to be launched. It’s to be called Jhilmil-e-Diwali,” added the sources.

On Monday, Fabindia drew flak with BJP leaders, among others, slamming the brand for its choice of words. In a tweet posted on October 9, which has now been deleted, the clothing brand had said: “As we welcome the festival of love and light, Jashn-e-Riwaaz by Fabindia is a collection that beautifully pays homage to Indian culture.”

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya criticised Fabindia, saying it’s a “deliberate attempt of abrahamisation of Hindu festivals”. “Deepavali is not Jashn-e-Riwaaz. This deliberate attempt of abrahamisation of Hindu festivals, depicting models without traditional Hindu attires, must be called out,” Surya, the national president of BJP Yuva Morcha, had tweeted.

BJP leader CT Ravi also called out the brand, saying: “If Fabindia is so Secular, let it serve them. We will find a different Outlet!”

If @FabindiaNews is so Secular, let it serve them.We will find a different Outlet ! — C T Ravi 🇮🇳 ಸಿ ಟಿ ರವಿ (@CTRavi_BJP) October 18, 2021

Chairman of Manipal Global Education Mohandas Pai tweeted: “Use of Alien terms for a Hindu festival is a deliberate attempt to take away our heritage and subvert it! You can use any brand name you want post Diwali but at this time, linking it to Diwali shows a perverted mindset!”

