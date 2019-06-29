Take the pledge to vote

After Row Over Nurses' TikTok Video, New Viral Footage Shows Women Attendants Dancing in Odisha Hospital

The video, purportedly recorded inside an Orthopaedic ward of the Hospital, shows two women attendants of the ward dancing to a music tune with some patients in the background.

June 29, 2019
After Row Over Nurses' TikTok Video, New Viral Footage Shows Women Attendants Dancing in Odisha Hospital
Representational Image (Reuters)
Cuttack: A video of two women attendants of S C B Medical College and Hospital here dancing in the orthopaedic ward has gone viral in the social media, days after four nurses of a hospital in Malkangiri recorded Tiktok videos of their singing and dancing.

Hospital Superintendent Prof C B K Mohanty on Friday said he will look into the matter and the culprits will be punished.

"The incident has come to my notice and a team is examining the video. Based on the findings of the team appropriate action will be taken against those found guilty", Mohanty said.

The video, purportedly recorded inside an Orthopaedic ward of the Hospital, shows two women attendants of the ward dancing to a music tune with some patients in the background.

An old attendant, who featured in the video, claimed that she was not aware of the fact that her activities in the hospital ward were recorded.

"A young staff of our ward asked me to dance and very reluctantly, I joined her in few dancing steps", she said, adding that the incident happened about six to seven months ago and she was not aware as to how that video is now doing rounds in the social media.

Four nurses of the Malkangiri district headquarters hospital on Thursday were asked to go on leave after show-cause notices were issued against them by the district magistrate.

The nurses were charged of extreme medical negligence as they were seen in the Tiktok video dancing and singing in their official uniform and holding a newborn inside the special neo-natal care unit (SNCU) of the hospital.

