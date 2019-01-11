English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
After RSS Ideologue Govindacharya, Lawyers Move SC For Live Streaming of Ayodhya, Sabarimala Hearings
BJP leader and lawyer Ashwini Upadhyay has written to Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and four other judges seeking live streaming of the Ayodhya title dispute case scheduled for hearing on January 29.
File photo of Ayodhya railway station.
New Delhi: Two lawyers have separately urged the Supreme Court to ensure live streaming of its proceedings in the politically sensitive cases of the Ayodhya land dispute and the Sabarimala issue, saying justice should be made "accessible" to common man.
| Edited by: Debdeep Mukherjee
