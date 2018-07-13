Sanjay Dutt's Sister Priya Dutt Hits Out After RSS-Affiliated Weekly Lambasts 'Sanju'

A day after RSS-affiliated weekly Panchajanya hit out at Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Sanju, saying the biopic on Sanjay Dutt’s life “glorifies” the underworld and the actor’s “vices”, Dutt's sister said her brother was "great role model".“Everyone has their opinion. RSS will always be critical of everything which comes out positively. Sanjay Dutt is a great role model. I fail to understand why there is a controversy,” said Priya Dutt.The editorial pointed out that while Hollywood made The Man Who Knew Infinity based on Ramanujan, Bollywood chose to make a film on Sanjay Dutt, who was convicted under arms act following the 1993 Mumbai blasts. The editorial accused Bollywood of celebrating underworld.“Sanjay Dutt is a man of many vices: He was involved in the 1993 bomb blasts and communal riots, he kept weapons in his house and didn't let the police know about it. He married thrice and didn't meet his daughter for years. According to the film, he was in a relationship with 308 women. ‘Sanju' didn't keep the honour of his parents. This is Sanjay Dutt,” it said.The editorial also criticised director Raj Kumar Hirani for leaving Dutt’s first two wives and daughter Trishala from the narrative.Defending her brother, Priya Dutt said: "Filmmakers have said that there are portions of the movie which are dramatised for cinema. There are certain characters which are fictional. I don’t know why we need a PR exercise now. If we needed PR exercises, we would have done it earlier. The film doesn’t paint him as perfect human being. They have shown Sanjay with all his faults.”Sanju, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Vicky Kaushal, Manisha Koirala and Dia Mirza, released to rave reviews for the performances but was panned heavily for “white-washing” Dutt’s character and blaming his life’s troubles on the media.Following the film’s success, Sanjay Dutt is set to come out with his autobiography next year.