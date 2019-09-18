After Rumours of 'Love Jihad', UP Shops, Houses Set on Fire as Minor Elopes With Boy of Another Faith

Lucknow: Rumours of a minor girl having been kidnapped by a boy from a different faith led to communal flare-up in a village in Agra. Police found the girl late on Tuesday evening, however, some anti-social elements tried to rouse tension by attacking and setting fire to shops and houses belonging to the other community.

According to information, the girl, a class nine student, used to live with her grandparents in the Khandauli area of Semra village in Agra district. She had returned home from school, but left the house again around 1 pm for some work. Her family could find no trace of her by 4 pm, when they filed an FIR. Police swung into action and found her late on Tuesday evening.

The girl had allegedly eloped with a male friend from a different community.

Soon, rumours of ‘love jihad’ were spread to fan communal tension. Around 15 shops and houses of people from a particular community were attacked and set ablaze. The police, however, brought the situation under control soon and dispersed the crowd.

Speaking to News18 over the phone, Inspector General (Zone), A Satish Ganesh said, “The girl had gone missing from her house after which an FIR was lodged. Within hours the girl was traced and recovered.”

About the miscreants he said, "Such people are being identified and strict action will be taken against them, very soon they will be arrested. Police force has been deployed to tackle any unwanted situation,” he added.

