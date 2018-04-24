English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
After Sabrina Lall Forgives Manu Sharma, Decision to Free Him Rests With Delhi L-G
Sabrina said that while she doesn’t personally track Sharma's activities in jail, she has got to know that he has a good behavioural record in prison.
Sabrina Lal, sister of the late Jessica Lal, speaks at a press conference in Gurugram on Monday. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: A day after Sabrina Lall said that she has no objection to the release of her sister Jessica Lall's murderer Siddharth Vashishtha alias Manu Sharma, News18 has learnt that a final decision in the matter rests with state home ministry and the Lt Governor of Delhi.
"The final decision will be taken by state home ministry, followed by the Lieutenant Governor Delhi," said Rajkumar, AIG Tihar.
Jessica was shot dead at a party in April 1999 for refusing to serve liquor to Manu Sharma, who is serving a life term in Tihar.
Speaking to News18 on Monday, Sabrina said that she received a letter from authorities at Tihar Jail that Sharma was up for bail soon. The letter also happened to mention some compensation that she could claim from the victim’s welfare fund.
“I responded to that letter saying that I was not interested in the compensation and that I was okay with him being released. I don’t want to see him face to face but I also don’t care what happens to him. What he does with his life is none of my concern,” she said, adding that she had asked the authorities to donate her share of the compensation to “those in more need.”
Sabrina said that while she doesn’t personally track Sharma's activities in jail, she has got to know that he has a good behavioural record in prison.
Under the prison's rule of Delhi Government, if the conduct of the inmates serving life sentence is good, they are shifted to a semi-open jail and subsequently to an open jail.
The inmates' conduct is reviewed by the sentence review committee. They take up the cases of life imprisonment of those inmates who have completed 14 years in jail and have good conduct.
After Sabrina Lall's no objection to Manu Sharma's release, the review board will look into other aspects, including if the release of inmate will be a threat to the society.
After the board's decision the file will go for the L-G, who will decide whether Manu Sharma and other four inmates should be allowed to walk free from the central jail.
