After Sakinaka Rape Incident, Mumbai Police Decides to Deploy Specially-trained 'Nirbhaya Pathaks'

After the rape incident in Sakinaka, the Mumbai police has decided to form ‘Nirbhaya’ cells for women’s safety in each police station, along with ‘Nirbhaya pathaks’. An officer said that there will be a special two-day training programme for all employees who will be part of ‘Nirbhaya pathaks’.

Region’s woman DCP or woman police inspector will be the nodal officer for such ‘pathaks’. The move came after a 34-year-old woman was raped and brutalised with a rod by a man inside a stationary tempo in Sakinaka in the wee hours of Friday. She died at a hospital during treatment in the early hours of Saturday.

Criticising the incident in an editorial in party mouthpiece ‘Saamana’, the Shiv Sena said a deeper probe into the brutal rape and murder of the woman will show how much “dirt" the “Jaunpur pattern" has created in Mumbai.

The party, which heads the MVA government in Maharashtra, rejected comparisons to the Hathras rape-murder case of Uttar Pradesh last year that had caused nationwide outrage, and said the accused in the Mumbai incident had been arrested immediately and will be given severe punishment.

The BJP reacted sharply with its state vice-president Kripashankar Singh saying that a statement which calls a rape and murder case as a "district pattern" was condemnable. “An accused has no religion, caste and region. He should be given harsh punishment," said Singh.

Jaunpur is the same district where 21 youths gave their lives during the freedom movement and in one village of the district, 40 youths have become IAS officers, said the BJP leader. “This is the Jaunpur pattern," he said.

