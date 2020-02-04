After Saying it Has No Info on 'Tukde-tukde Gang', MHA Claims No Love Jihad Cases Reported in Kerala
Several suspected cases of ‘love jihad’ were reported in Kerala with the Hadiya case being the most famous. While initially it was alleged to be a ‘love jihad’ case, the Supreme Court finally ruled that it wasn’t.
The Home Ministry office at North Block in New Delhi.
New Delhi: Responding to questions about whether the central government is aware of the observation of Kerala High Court that there is no case of Love Jihad in Kerala, Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) told the Lok Sabha in a written reply that Love Jihad is not defined under the extant laws and no such cases have been reported by any central agency.
“The term ‘Love Jihad’ is not defined under the extant laws. No such case of ‘Love Jihad’ has been reported by any of the central agencies. However, two cases from Kerala involving interfaith marriages have been investigated by the NIA,” said the reply.
Several suspected cases of ‘love jihad’ were reported in Kerala with the Hadiya case being the most famous among them. While initially, it was alleged to be a ‘love jihad’ case, the Supreme Court finally ruled that it wasn’t.
In January 2020, an influential Catholic Church in Kerala had said that “love jihad is a reality” and alleged that scores of women from Christian community from the southern state were being lured into the trap of Islamic State and used in terror activities.
The Viswa Hindu Parishad (VHP) had welcomed the Church statement and called for a united fight against ‘Love Jihad’ in Kerala Society.
The response comes weeks after the MHA, responding to an RTI query, said it has "no information" concerning the 'Tukde Tukde Gang' -- a term that has been used a number of times by PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to attack opponents.
The RTI application was filed by activist Saket Gokhle on December 26 last year. In his RTI application, Saket Gokhle said Home Minister "Amit Shah addressed a public event in New Delhi, and in his address said, 'The Tukde Tukde Gang of Delhi needs to be taught a lesson and punished'." Gokhle's RTI asked for details of the 'Tukde Tukde Gang'.
The home ministry, in its reply to Saket Gokhle's RTI application, said, "Ministry of Home Affairs has no information concerning tukde-tukde gang."
