After School, This 11-Year-Old Hyderabad Kid Coaches Engineering Students

An 11-year-old school boy in Hyderabad is tutoring students pursuing graduate and post-graduate studies in engineering. Mohammahd Hassan Ali is Hyderabad’s whiz kid.Ali, a student of class 7, aims to teach thousands of engineering students by 2020. He does not charge any tuition fees to his students, reported the Times of India.He goes about his day and even plays with his friends. After six in the evening, he tutors students, who are almost double his age, at a coaching centre.“I have been doing this since last year. By 6 pm, I go to the coaching institute to teach civil, mechanical and electrical engineers,” Ali said while speaking to ANI.The ambitious young kid came across a video on internet where he saw qualified engineers doing odd jobs abroad. He wondered what the qualified engineers from India lacked. It occurred to him that they lack in technical and communication skills.“Since my area of interest is designing, I started learning and teaching the same,” the Times of India quoted the wonder kid as saying.