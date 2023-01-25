The most romantic month of the year—February—is still a week away but it seems like some love birds can’t keep their hands off each other in public. Days after a couple in Lucknow was spotted hugging face to face on a moving two-wheeler, another video surfaced showing a man romancing a girl by opening the sunroof of the car in ‘The City of Nawabs’.

The video, which was shot by a passer-by that has now gone viral, shows the couple allegedly involved in objectionable acts. The police have launched an investigation to identify the couple and the car, Times of India reported.

Last week, two youngsters were seen romancing while riding a bike in Lucknow city. The 23-year-old man was arrested by city police under sections 294 (obscene act) and 279 (rash driving) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). However, the girl was let off.

According to police, the officers tracked, traced and arrested driver Vickey Sharma through CCTV footage for “riding a scooter in an inappropriate manner" in Hazratganj area. Police said the girl in the video is a minor, hence, no action was taken against her.

The video was shot by people in the vehicles behind the scooty. Sharma was seen riding the scooter while the girl was seen sitting facing him, wrapping her legs around him. The couple was also seen kissing in the viral video.

After the couple’s PDA on scooty, Uttar Pradesh Police tweeted a 16-second long video on road safety to caution citizens, especially youngsters, against the dangers of rash driving.

“Embrace Safe Riding’. Flouting safety norms with your beloved will definitely ‘crush’ your dreams! Why end ‘good times’ on a deadly note? #DriveSafeRideSafe #RoadSafetyMonth," the UP Police said in a tweet with the video which shows couples involving in “dangerous" driving.

“If this is the relationship goal you wish for? we’re sure it’ll end in a ‘Hurt-break’. #FallForSafety, especially when you are with your loved ones! Road Safety Month 5th Jan to 4th Feb’ is being played," the animation was captioned with the message.

