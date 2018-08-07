English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
After SC's Directives, Jagannath Temple Committee to Mull Entry of Non-Hindus on August 14 Meet
The Odisha government had earlier said that it is willing and ready to bring in reforms at the Jagannath Temple in tandem with the apex court’s July 5 directive.
Priests offers prayers to Lords Jagannath, Subhadra and Balabhadra on the occasion of Snana Purnima in Puri. (Image: PTI)
Kolkata: Over a month after Supreme Court suggested that the stringent rules that bar non-Hindus from entering shrine be amended, Shree Jagannath Temple Managing Committee (SJTMC) is likely to discuss the matter on August 14 in their meeting.
Speaking to News18, Chairman of SJTMC and the ‘adhyasevak’ of Lord Jagannath, Gajapati Maharaj Dibyasingha Deb said, “The suggestion on whether non-Hindus should be allowed to enter the Jagannath Temple will be discussed next week in the managing committee.”
Gajapati Maharaj Dibyasingha Deb is a 'King' of Puri and is treated as the Chief Servitor of Lord Jagannath. He took the role in 1970 at the age of 17 after the death of his father, the then King of Puri Birakishore Deb.
The Odisha government had earlier said that it is willing and ready to bring in reforms at the Jagannath Temple in tandem with the apex court’s July 5 directive.
One of the Managing Committee Members, Ram Chandra Das Mahapatra reaffirmed that ‘no one in the Committee will agree to permit non-Hindus inside the temple’.
According to Mahapatra, Jagannath Temple is Odisha’s pride and identity, hence any attempt to ‘impure’ it will be opposed.
“God will punish those who try to pollute the originality of this temple and its rules. Even our former PM Indira Gandhi was barred from entering here. I am sure Gajapati Maharaj Dibyasingha Deb will also oppose it. Things will be made official on August 14,” he added.
The reactions were triggered after a bench of Justices A.K Goel and S Abdul Nazeer asked the Committee on July 5, 2018 to consider the entry of non-Hindus inside the premises of the revered temple.
‘Daitapati Nijog’, an important temple body, threatened to go on a mass movement if non-Hindus are allowed to enter the Jagannath Temple.
