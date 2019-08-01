After Setting Deadline, SC Designates Delhi District Judge to Hold Trial in Cases Related to Unnao Rape

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday designated the court of Tis Hazari (West) District Judge Dharmesh Sharma as the competent court to hold trial in five criminal cases relating to the sensational Unnao rape case.

A bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices Deepak Gupta and Aniruddha Bose, which transferred the five cases from a CBI court in Lucknow to Delhi on Thursday, decided on the name of the district judge during in-chamber deliberations.

"Taking into account the grounds set out in transfer petitions... and the facts stated in the letter dated July 12, 2019, addressed to the Chief Justice of India on the administrative side, we order for transfer of the following cases from the CBI Court, Lucknow, to the competent court in Delhi that is the court of Dharmesh Sharma, District Judge, West, Tis Hazari Courts, Delhi," the bench said in its order.

Besides transferring the five cases, including the rape case, the apex court directed the Central Bureau of Investigation to complete within seven days the probe in the fifth case, relating to last Sunday's road accident in which the 19-year-old rape survivor and her lawyer were critically injured and two of her aunts killed.

The court has set a 45-day deadline for trial in the five cases and has also directed the Uttar Pradesh government to provide Rs 25 lakh to the rape survivor as interim compensation. The bench earlier made it clear that the agency can only seek an extension of an additional seven days for probe in the accident case and that too in exceptional circumstances.

The court will hear the case again on Friday during which it will also hear a petition moved on behalf of the survivor's uncle, who has been lodged in a jail in Raebareli, to be shifted to a jail in the capital. His wife was also in the car involved in the accident and had died in a mishap in Raebareli district. Her mortal remains were brought to the village in Subeha area from Lucknow amid tight security. The last rites were performed by her son in the presence of her two daughters.

A speeding truck on Sunday had hit the car in which the rape victim was travelling, killing her two aunts and leaving her and the lawyer critically injured.