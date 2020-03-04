After Seven Months, Jammu & Kashmir Social Media Blockade Lifted till March 17
Earlier, only access to white-listed sites was allowed after the services were restored for a week on January 25 and subsequently extended from time to time.
A file photo shows journalists using the internet at government-run media centre in Srinagar. (Reuters)
Srinagar: Removing a ban on social media platforms, Jammu and Kashmir administration on Wednesday allowed access to all sites on 2G mobile data services and fixed line internet in the Union Territory till March 17.
The internet facility was snapped across Jammu and Kashmir on August 5 last year, the day when Centre abrogated the special status to the erstwhile state and bifurcated it into two union territories.
The fresh order was issued by Principal Secretary, Home, Shaleen Kabra after assessment of the impact of telecom services regulation on the overall security situation and maintenance of public order and reports of law enforcement agencies.
