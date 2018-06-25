After Sexual Harassment, Muzaffarnagar Girl Gets Acid Attack Threat for Rejecting Marriage Proposal

A girl student was allegedly sexually harassed by a youth, who also threatened to throw acid on her when she turned down his proposal of marriage, the police said on Monday.The incident took place in Brahmapuri locality under Civil Lines Police Station area here on Saturday.According to the complaint lodged by the girl's family, the youth, Shakir Ali, pressured the girl to marry him and when she said no to the proposal, the accused sexually harassed her and also threatened to throw acid on her, a police official said.On the basis of the complaint, a case has been registered and a hunt is on to nab the accused, the police said.Last month, a mother of six had thrown acid on her 25-year-old lover in the district for trying to avoid her. Mehraj Begum, who was married, walked into Dilshad Ahmad's office in Nai Mandi and threw acid on him, following which he landed in the district hospital with a burnt face, eyes and shoulder.(With inputs from PTI)