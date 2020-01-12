Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

After Spoofing Kejriwal in Video, BJP Seeks Rs 500 Crore in Damages for AAP's Edited Clips of Manoj Tiwari

The video appears to be an edited version of Delhi BJP President Manoj Tiwari's Bhojpuri albums with 'Lage Raho Kejriwal' soundtrack. The BJP has lodged a complaint with the Election Commissioner claiming that the video violates the Model Code of Conduct.

News18.com

Updated:January 12, 2020, 9:30 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
After Spoofing Kejriwal in Video, BJP Seeks Rs 500 Crore in Damages for AAP's Edited Clips of Manoj Tiwari
File photo of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi BJP Manoj Tiwari. (Image : PTI)

New Delhi: Delhi BJP on Sunday complained to the Election Commission and sent a defamation notice to AAP seeking Rs 500 crore in damages after it tweeted a video that showed Manoj Tiwari dancing to the tune of Aam Aadmi Party's campaign song for the forthcoming assembly polls.

The video appears to be an edited version of Tiwari's Bhojpuri albums with "Lage Raho Kejriwal" soundtrack.

Nearly a day after the video was put out on Twitter, the BJP lodged a complaint with the Chief Election Officer saying, “The sole purpose of the video is to malign the image of our Party and our star campaigner Shri Manoj Tiwari.”

Calling the video a violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), the BJP said that it is also a punishable offence under the I-T Act and claimed that it was circulated “for the purpose of bringing ill-repute to the leader and the party”.

The Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari also hit out at the AAP and said, “Who gave AAP the right to use my videos for its theme song for the polls.”

The party on Friday intensified the social media war with AAP by sharing a spoof video mocking the Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. In the video titled “Paap ki Adalat”, an actor describes Kejriwal’s lookalike as “someone who behaves like a novice” and “who takes a U-turn on everything”.

Tiwari and Kejriwal had earlier engaged in a Twitter feud over BJP’s promise of providing five times more subsidy on power and water bills than the AAP.

Polling for the upcoming elections will take place on February 8, while the results are likely to be declared on February 11.

(With PTI inputs)

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram