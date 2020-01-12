After Spoofing Kejriwal in Video, BJP Seeks Rs 500 Crore in Damages for AAP's Edited Clips of Manoj Tiwari

New Delhi: Delhi BJP on Sunday complained to the Election Commission and sent a defamation notice to AAP seeking Rs 500 crore in damages after it tweeted a video that showed Manoj Tiwari dancing to the tune of Aam Aadmi Party's campaign song for the forthcoming assembly polls.

The video appears to be an edited version of Tiwari's Bhojpuri albums with "Lage Raho Kejriwal" soundtrack.

#LageRahoKejriwal song is so good even sir @ManojTiwariMP is also dancing on it. pic.twitter.com/Ye3077PMK4 — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) January 11, 2020

Nearly a day after the video was put out on Twitter, the BJP lodged a complaint with the Chief Election Officer saying, “The sole purpose of the video is to malign the image of our Party and our star campaigner Shri Manoj Tiwari.”

Calling the video a violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), the BJP said that it is also a punishable offence under the I-T Act and claimed that it was circulated “for the purpose of bringing ill-repute to the leader and the party”.

The Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari also hit out at the AAP and said, “Who gave AAP the right to use my videos for its theme song for the polls.”

The party on Friday intensified the social media war with AAP by sharing a spoof video mocking the Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. In the video titled “Paap ki Adalat”, an actor describes Kejriwal’s lookalike as “someone who behaves like a novice” and “who takes a U-turn on everything”.

Tiwari and Kejriwal had earlier engaged in a Twitter feud over BJP’s promise of providing five times more subsidy on power and water bills than the AAP.

Polling for the upcoming elections will take place on February 8, while the results are likely to be declared on February 11.

(With PTI inputs)

