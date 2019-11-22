Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

After Sharp Criticism from Political Leaders, Veterans, RS Marshals' Uniform May Change Again

The change from the earlier white bandhgala Indian attire to a military-style attire drew sharp words from various quarters including veterans like the former Indian Army chief Ved Malik who called it "illegal and a security hazard".

News18.com

Updated:November 22, 2019, 10:05 AM IST
After Sharp Criticism from Political Leaders, Veterans, RS Marshals' Uniform May Change Again
The new navy blue-coloured uniform (L) and the previous white attire (R).

New Delhi: After a string of criticisms from political leaders and army veterans, the uniform of the Rajya Sabha marshals is set to change once again.

On the first day of Winter Session on Monday, the marshals, who stand alongside the Rajya Sabha Chairperson, were seen in a navy blue-coloured military-style uniform with a peak cap. The decision to change the uniform from the earlier white bandhgala Indian attire, drew sharp words from various quarters including veterans like former Indian Army chief Ved Malik who called it "illegal and a security hazard".

An Indian Express quoted sources as saying that the uniforms will now be redone once again. But, "there is no question of going back to the old uniforms" as the marshals had expressed their dissatisfaction with them. The report further elucidates that the choice of colour for the military outfit had only been an "incidental" and the uniform had in fact been appreciated in the all-party meeting on Sunday.

Following the hubbub, Venkaiah Naidu had on Tuesday morning said that the Rajya Sabha secretariat will "revisit the issue and come to a decision". We have received some observations by some political as well as from well-meaning people. So I've decided to ask the RS secretariat to revisit the issue and come to a decision,” he had said.

