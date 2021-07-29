After Sikkim, Neighbouring West Bengal Reports Covid-19 Delta Cases

West Bengal has reported its first confirmed cases of Covid-19’s Delta variant which is considered more deadly and transmissible. The Delta strain has been found in North Bengal following its discovery in neighbouring Sikkim. As many as 14 people have been found to be infected with the Delta variant in North Bengal. Five among them, belonging to Darjeeling, have been found with new variants. Three others had the UK strain, the samples of which were sent to laboratories last May.

The development comes after Sikkim reported nearly 100 cases of Delta variant last week. Of the 98 samples that the Sikkim government sent for genome testing in West Bengal, 97 turned out positive for the deadly Delta variant. Therefore, the West Bengal government has now turned cautious and is adopting strict measures on the Bengal-Sikkim border.

Sandeep Sengupta, the dean of North Bengal Medical College, has sounded caution, saying that this particular strain can take the lives of more people if immediate steps are not taken to keep a check.

Although all the infected people in Bengal are now in perfect health since the lab results are of samples sent over a month ago, the government is being extra cautious so as not to let the new strains wreak any more havoc in the state.

The administration has already issued directions to close the markets in Matigara and Siliguri. The markets will be shut at least once in a week. Instructions to wear a mask have also been reiterated. Strict restrictions have been imposed along the Bengal-Sikkim border.

A lot of people are still roaming around without masks. Even though the police have arrested those who are violating the lockdown, some people continue to remain callous and reckless.

