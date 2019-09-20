After Six-year Low in First Quarter, RBI Expects Growth to Pick Up After Govt Spending
Reserve Bank governor, Shaktikanta Das welcomed the government's announcement to slash corporate tax across the board and termed the same as bold moves which should benefit all sectors.
Representative image.
Mumbai: Reserve Bank governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday exuded confidence that second-quarter GDP numbers will be better than the previous one as the government has started spending again.
Attributing the 5 percent GDP growth in Q1, which is a six-year low and is even lower than that of Pakistans 5.4 percent, to very low government spending, Das said with the centre opening its coffers again growth should pick up going forward.
The governor also welcomed the government announcement in the morning to slash corporate tax across the board and termed the same as bold moves which should benefit all sectors.
In a major fiscal booster, the government slashed effective corporate tax to 25.17 per cent inclusive of all cess and surcharges for domestic companies.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said the revenue foregone on reduction in corporate tax and other relief measures will be Rs 1.45 lakh crore annually.
This, she said is being done to promote investment and growth.
Das also reiterated the possibility of more rate cuts if incoming data support such a move but warned against government initiating any fiscal expansion, saying it has no legroom to do so given the high deficit numbers.
He also called for urgent structural reforms especially inland and labour as well as entrepreneurial areas.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Everything You Need to Know About the Area 51 Raid Happening Today
- I Went to the Future, in a Hotel Where My Butler to Bartender - Were Robots
- Rashami Desai to Marry Boyfriend Arhaan Khan Inside Bigg Boss 13 House: Report
- Google For India: Understanding Google Pay Virtual Tokenized Cards For Secure Payments
- Your iPhone is Going to Change Today With iOS 13, And Here is What You Will Get